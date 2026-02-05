Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2026

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Marubeni had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Marubeni Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MARUY traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,078. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $358.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.75 and a 200-day moving average of $257.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MARUY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marubeni in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on Marubeni

Marubeni Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marubeni Corporation (OTCMKTS:MARUY) is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.

The company’s activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.

See Also

Earnings History for Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.