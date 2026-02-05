Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Marubeni had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Marubeni Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MARUY traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,078. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $358.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.75 and a 200-day moving average of $257.36.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MARUY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marubeni in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Marubeni Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marubeni Corporation (OTCMKTS:MARUY) is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.

The company’s activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.