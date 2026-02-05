OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $21.37. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $21.0890, with a volume of 662,665 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSW

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 3.1%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 154,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,165.22. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 509,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,205.23. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,569 shares of company stock valued at $685,827. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.