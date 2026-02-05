Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.57, but opened at $81.14. Pathward Financial shares last traded at $92.40, with a volume of 13,471 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pathward Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,763,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,066 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

