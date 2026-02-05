Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $23.44. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 8,800 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Akzo Nobel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Established through the 1994 merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries, the company traces its roots back to chemical and saltpeter production in the Netherlands. Today, Akzo Nobel is recognized as one of the world’s leading coatings manufacturers, serving both decorative and industrial markets.

The company’s business is organized into three principal segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.