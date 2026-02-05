Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY remained flat at $8.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 281. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.61. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc is a Tokyo?based multinational technology company specializing in imaging and information management solutions. The company’s core offerings include networked multifunction printers, production printing systems, document management software and IT services aimed at helping organizations streamline workflows and improve productivity. Through its Digital Workplace Business, Konica Minolta provides hardware, software and consulting services designed to optimize document-intensive processes across corporate, legal, healthcare and educational environments.

In addition to office and production print, Konica Minolta has developed a strong presence in the healthcare sector.

