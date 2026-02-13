Short Interest in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Drops By 64.4%

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,418 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the January 15th total of 23,677 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BRNY opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.08. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF ( NASDAQ:BRNY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.06% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach. BRNY was launched on Oct 13, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

