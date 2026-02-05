Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.3 million-$574.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.2 million. Intapp also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.270-0.290 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intapp and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

INTA traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 793,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,064. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.68. Intapp has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $906,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,807,587.68. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,861.40. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat: Intapp reported $0.33 EPS vs. $0.26 consensus and revenue of $140.2M (vs. ~$138.2M), showing 15.7% YoY revenue growth — a near-term fundamental positive that supports earnings upside. Article Link

Q2 beat: Intapp reported $0.33 EPS vs. $0.26 consensus and revenue of $140.2M (vs. ~$138.2M), showing 15.7% YoY revenue growth — a near-term fundamental positive that supports earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: $200M share repurchase: The Board authorized up to $200M (?7.3% of shares), which signals management confidence and can be EPS-accretive over time. Article Link

$200M share repurchase: The Board authorized up to $200M (?7.3% of shares), which signals management confidence and can be EPS-accretive over time. Positive Sentiment: Cloud/SaaS momentum: Management outlined a $415M–$419M SaaS revenue target for FY2026, highlighting accelerating cloud adoption in its customer base. Article Link

Cloud/SaaS momentum: Management outlined a $415M–$419M SaaS revenue target for FY2026, highlighting accelerating cloud adoption in its customer base. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is mixed: EPS guidance for FY26 (1.20–1.24) and Q3 EPS (0.27–0.29) were above consensus, while full-year revenue guidance ($570.3M–$574.3M) was essentially flat-to-slightly below street expectations — a mixed signal that leaves valuation dependent on margin/cost execution. Article Link

Guidance is mixed: EPS guidance for FY26 (1.20–1.24) and Q3 EPS (0.27–0.29) were above consensus, while full-year revenue guidance ($570.3M–$574.3M) was essentially flat-to-slightly below street expectations — a mixed signal that leaves valuation dependent on margin/cost execution. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high trading volume: Activity spiked after the print, indicating strong investor attention and fast repositioning around the guidance details. Article Link

Unusually high trading volume: Activity spiked after the print, indicating strong investor attention and fast repositioning around the guidance details. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed targets but remain constructive: JPMorgan cut its PT from $70 to $58 (still overweight) and Stifel cut from $50 to $40 (still buy), reflecting lower near-term expectations but continued confidence in longer-term growth. Article Link Article Link

Analysts trimmed targets but remain constructive: JPMorgan cut its PT from $70 to $58 (still overweight) and Stifel cut from $50 to $40 (still buy), reflecting lower near-term expectations but continued confidence in longer-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to sales/growth figures: Some coverage characterizes the revenue/sales view as a disappointment (investors focused on top-line cadence rather than the EPS beat), which prompted the intraday sell-off and negative headlines. Article Link

Market reaction to sales/growth figures: Some coverage characterizes the revenue/sales view as a disappointment (investors focused on top-line cadence rather than the EPS beat), which prompted the intraday sell-off and negative headlines. Negative Sentiment: Sector/AI concerns and sentiment: Broader software/Gen AI worries amplified the reaction — even a beat and buyback weren’t enough to offset risk-off flows and headline-driven selling. Article Link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Virtus Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 321.9% during the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

