Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 2546375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Recruit Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 27.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: RCRUY) is a Japan-based provider of human resources and information services that operates a diversified portfolio of staffing, recruitment and consumer-facing platforms. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and runs digital marketplaces and service businesses that connect employers with job seekers, support corporate HR functions, and offer related marketing and consumer services in areas such as lifestyle and local search.

The company’s principal activities include online job search and employer branding platforms, temporary and permanent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and HR technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.