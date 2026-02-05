Grass (GRASS) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last Week

Grass (GRASS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Grass token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grass has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Grass has a total market capitalization of $98.82 million and approximately $24.67 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Grass

Grass’ genesis date was October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,609,204 tokens. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io. Grass’ official website is www.getgrass.io.

Buying and Selling Grass

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 0.21421428 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $29,788,722.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

