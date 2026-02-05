Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.000-11.8 EPS.

Record full?year operating income and EPS driven by stronger margins and portfolio mix, plus delivery of ~$59 million in cost?to?compete run?rate savings that management says will support long?term productivity.

Argo operational issues reduced 2025 operating income by about $40 million (?$16M in Q4); management expects a gradual recovery with continued pressure into Q1 2026, weighing on the U.S./Canada F&I segment.

reduced 2025 operating income by about $40 million (?$16M in Q4); management expects a gradual recovery with continued pressure into Q1 2026, weighing on the U.S./Canada F&I segment. Texture & Healthful Solutions momentum — seven consecutive quarters of volume growth (+4% in Q4), solutions sales >$1B (~40% of the segment) with higher margins, and protein fortification sales up >40% after doubling production.

— seven consecutive quarters of volume growth (+4% in Q4), solutions sales >$1B (~40% of the segment) with higher margins, and protein fortification sales up >40% after doubling production. 2026 guidance calls for net sales up low? to mid?single digits, adjusted EPS of $11.00–$11.80, cash from operations of $820M–$940M, CapEx $400M–$440M, and at least $100M of share repurchases; guidance assumes current tariff levels and excludes acquisition/integration charges.

calls for net sales up low? to mid?single digits, adjusted EPS of $11.00–$11.80, cash from operations of $820M–$940M, CapEx $400M–$440M, and at least $100M of share repurchases; guidance assumes current tariff levels and excludes acquisition/integration charges. LATAM delivered record operating income and >21% margin; management is shifting grind capacity in Mexico toward higher?margin food and confectionery products and completed network optimizations in Brazil to improve long?term competitiveness.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.21. 116,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,452. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 221.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

