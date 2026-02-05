Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.450-3.700 EPS.

Corteva Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE CTVA traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $73.52. 867,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,027. Corteva has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus raised Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in Corteva by 54.7% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.