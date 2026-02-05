Conflux (CFX) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $274.20 million and $14.64 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,409.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.81 or 0.00729739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00497775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00080399 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.53 or 0.00341614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00012779 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,179,959,053 coins and its circulating supply is 5,179,956,740 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,179,888,507.91. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05400766 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $15,136,776.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

