holoride (RIDE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.46 Thousand

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 14% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $303.69 thousand and $13.46 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0003559 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13,652.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

