ATI (NYSE:ATI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. ATI’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. ATI updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.830-0.890 EPS.

ATI beat expectations in Q4 and FY2025, reporting $1.2B Q4 revenue , adjusted EBITDA of $232M in Q4 and >$859M for the year, a Q4 margin of 19.7%, and adjusted free cash flow of $380M (up 53%), while returning $470M to shareholders.

Management guided 2026 to $975M–$1.025B adjusted EBITDA (midpoint $1.0B, +16% y/y), adjusted EPS $3.99–$4.27, and adjusted free cash flow of $430M–$490M, attributing growth to roughly half pricing and half volume/mix improvements.

Demand is concentrated in aerospace & defense (68% of 2025 revenue and rising), with jet engine sales +21% y/y, isothermal forging content to Pratt & Whitney up 6x from 2023–2025, missiles +127%, and management expecting continued mid-teens A&D growth and further share gains.

ATI is investing in targeted capacity for proprietary nickel alloys — gross growth CapEx $280–$300M (net $220–$240M after ~$60M customer funding) including a new primary melt VIM furnace expected online H2 2027 and targeting ~$350M incremental nickel revenue by mid-2028, with ~80% of that capacity already contracted.

Near-term seasonality and planned maintenance (notably Q1 HPMC work) are expected to keep consolidated EBITDA margins in the upper teens in the first half of 2026 before second-half expansion, and lead times for specialized alloys have extended, which could constrain short-term shipment timing.

ATI stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.54. 270,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,203. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. ATI has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,029,945.67. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,663,599.86. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total transaction of $5,900,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,244,546.92. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $15,131,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Susquehanna set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

