West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.30%. West Japan Railway updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.680-1.680 EPS.

West Japan Railway Stock Up 7.5%

OTCMKTS WJRYY traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.91. 22,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,182. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised West Japan Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS: WJRYY), commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

