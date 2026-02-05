Triglav Investments D.O.O. Acquires 33,138 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 115.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 185.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE C opened at $117.38 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $103.61. The company has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.