Triglav Investments D.O.O. Acquires 33,138 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 115.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 185.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Trading Down 0.3%
NYSE C opened at $117.38 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $103.61. The company has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts remain broadly constructive on Citigroup after the bank beat Q4 EPS expectations and commentary highlighted improving profitability metrics; this underpins investor confidence in the stock. Is Citigroup (C) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage summarizing what lifted Citigroup in Q4 reinforces the beat on EPS and highlights drivers (trading income, expense control) that support near?term earnings momentum. Here’s what lifted Citigroup (C) in Q4
- Positive Sentiment: Big U.S. banks, including Citigroup, increased Washington lobbying spend last year — a move investors may view as proactive risk management that could reduce regulatory uncertainty and protect franchise value. Big US banks boost Washington lobbying muscle as policy fights heat up
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup filed to create a new 6.250% preferred stock series — a capital?markets action that provides funding flexibility but increases fixed?rate obligations and may change capital allocation dynamics. Investors should watch issuance size and use of proceeds. Citigroup Establishes New 6.250% Preferred Stock Series II
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Citigroup plans to cut up to 60,000 jobs by 2026 are drawing attention — large cuts can boost efficiency but also signal slower revenue trends and bring one?time charges and execution risk, which can weigh on near?term sentiment. Citigroup to Axe 60,000 Jobs by 2026 — What It Signals for Bank Workers Everywhere
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.56.
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
