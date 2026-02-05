Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $6.38 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $113.50 million and $41.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $6.38 or 0.00009058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.53 or 0.00341614 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,796,210 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

