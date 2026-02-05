Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.6667.
LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.
Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.
Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company’s offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.
The company’s core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.
