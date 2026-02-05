WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAFD. Wall Street Zen cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on WaFd from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WaFd from $33.50 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.86. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). WaFd had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $188.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that WaFd will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.37%.

In other WaFd news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,100. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WaFd by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in WaFd by 42.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc, doing business as WaFd Bank, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Through its subsidiary, WaFd Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises, and commercial clients. Established in 1917 as Ballard Savings & Loan in Seattle, the institution expanded over decades to serve customers across the Western United States under the Washington Federal name and has operated as a public company since the early 1980s.

WaFd Bank’s core offerings encompass deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending products.

