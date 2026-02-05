Alexander’s, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
Alexander’s Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of ALX opened at $248.08 on Thursday. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $189.05 and a 52-week high of $260.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.
Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 16.99%. Research analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s (NYSE: ALX) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning, leasing and managing commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company’s portfolio encompasses office buildings, retail storefronts and parking facilities, all held on a wholly owned basis. By concentrating on prime urban and suburban locations, Alexander’s seeks to generate stable rental income and long-term asset appreciation.
Founded in 1928 as a family-run department store chain, Alexander’s transitioned during the early 1990s into a pure-play real estate company following the sale of its retail operations.
