Alexander’s, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Alexander’s Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ALX opened at $248.08 on Thursday. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $189.05 and a 52-week high of $260.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 16.99%. Research analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

About Alexander’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alexander’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 89.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s (NYSE: ALX) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning, leasing and managing commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company’s portfolio encompasses office buildings, retail storefronts and parking facilities, all held on a wholly owned basis. By concentrating on prime urban and suburban locations, Alexander’s seeks to generate stable rental income and long-term asset appreciation.

Founded in 1928 as a family-run department store chain, Alexander’s transitioned during the early 1990s into a pure-play real estate company following the sale of its retail operations.

