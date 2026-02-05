Ocean Park High Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:DUKH)

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Ocean Park High Income ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

About Ocean Park High Income ETF

The Ocean Park High Income ETF (DUKH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across high-yield fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by maturity or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk. DUKH was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

