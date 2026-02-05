Ocean Park High Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:DUKH)

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th.
Ocean Park High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Ocean Park High Income ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.
About Ocean Park High Income ETF
