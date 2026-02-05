Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.05 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 216.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 46.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

