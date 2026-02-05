Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.6667.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Travelzoo from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,662,696 shares in the company, valued at $25,528,991.12. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $799,850 over the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 29.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Travelzoo by 34.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 26.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TZOO opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.89. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

