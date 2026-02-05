CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.3333.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CURI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

In other CuriosityStream news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $656,607.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,517,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,690.70. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Theresa Ellen Cudahy sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $50,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 514,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,947.04. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,729 shares of company stock worth $1,767,506. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 974.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 418,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 112.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 385,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 464,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 321,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 298,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

CURI opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.39 million, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -355.56%.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream, Inc (NASDAQ: CURI) is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company’s library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

