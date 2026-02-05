Callan Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMB Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 35.3% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst tone remains constructive — several coverage notes and a Zacks piece highlight analyst optimism that Citigroup’s valuation and earnings trajectory make it a buy candidate, which supports longer-term upside. Is Citigroup (C) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

Wall Street analyst tone remains constructive — several coverage notes and a Zacks piece highlight analyst optimism that Citigroup’s valuation and earnings trajectory make it a buy candidate, which supports longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Q4 fundamentals show pockets of strength — Citigroup reported an EPS beat on Jan. 14 (helping sentiment) and media write-ups summarize what drove the quarter, providing evidence management can lift profitability even as revenues were mixed. Here’s what lifted Citigroup (C) in Q4

Q4 fundamentals show pockets of strength — Citigroup reported an EPS beat on Jan. 14 (helping sentiment) and media write-ups summarize what drove the quarter, providing evidence management can lift profitability even as revenues were mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup filed to create a new 6.250% preferred-stock Series II — this strengthens capital/funding flexibility but introduces fixed-cost securities that can be viewed as a higher-cost form of capital; impact depends on use of proceeds and market reception. Citigroup Establishes New 6.250% Preferred Stock Series II

Citigroup filed to create a new 6.250% preferred-stock Series II — this strengthens capital/funding flexibility but introduces fixed-cost securities that can be viewed as a higher-cost form of capital; impact depends on use of proceeds and market reception. Negative Sentiment: Major workforce reduction announced — reports say Citigroup plans to cut about 60,000 jobs by 2026. The scale raises concerns about execution risk, one-off costs, and reputational effects; while cuts could boost margins long-term, markets often punish uncertainty and the near-term expense and disruption. Citigroup to Axe 60,000 Jobs by 2026 — What It Signals for Bank Workers Everywhere

Shares of C stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $124.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

