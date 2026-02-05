Altrius Capital Management Inc Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average is $103.61. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $124.17.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst tone remains constructive — several coverage notes and a Zacks piece highlight analyst optimism that Citigroup’s valuation and earnings trajectory make it a buy candidate, which supports longer-term upside. Is Citigroup (C) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

Wall Street analyst tone remains constructive — several coverage notes and a Zacks piece highlight analyst optimism that Citigroup’s valuation and earnings trajectory make it a buy candidate, which supports longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Q4 fundamentals show pockets of strength — Citigroup reported an EPS beat on Jan. 14 (helping sentiment) and media write-ups summarize what drove the quarter, providing evidence management can lift profitability even as revenues were mixed. Here’s what lifted Citigroup (C) in Q4

Q4 fundamentals show pockets of strength — Citigroup reported an EPS beat on Jan. 14 (helping sentiment) and media write-ups summarize what drove the quarter, providing evidence management can lift profitability even as revenues were mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup filed to create a new 6.250% preferred-stock Series II — this strengthens capital/funding flexibility but introduces fixed-cost securities that can be viewed as a higher-cost form of capital; impact depends on use of proceeds and market reception. Citigroup Establishes New 6.250% Preferred Stock Series II

Citigroup filed to create a new 6.250% preferred-stock Series II — this strengthens capital/funding flexibility but introduces fixed-cost securities that can be viewed as a higher-cost form of capital; impact depends on use of proceeds and market reception. Negative Sentiment: Major workforce reduction announced — reports say Citigroup plans to cut about 60,000 jobs by 2026. The scale raises concerns about execution risk, one-off costs, and reputational effects; while cuts could boost margins long-term, markets often punish uncertainty and the near-term expense and disruption. Citigroup to Axe 60,000 Jobs by 2026 — What It Signals for Bank Workers Everywhere

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

