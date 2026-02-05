Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Posts Earnings Results

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Sumitomo Chemcl Trading Up 9.0%

Shares of Sumitomo Chemcl stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. Sumitomo Chemcl has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sumitomo Chemcl Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan’s premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company’s operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT?related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

