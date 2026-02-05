Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.050-6.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.0 billion-$47.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.2 billion.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 4.9%

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

