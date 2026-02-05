Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.300-3.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. Energizer has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $778.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.82 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 161.50% and a net margin of 8.09%.The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 15,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,000. This represents a 150.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $171,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 464,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,250.79. This trade represents a 2.20% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Energizer by 53.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 6.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

