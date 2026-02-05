Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Trading Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 36,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 90,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland. The company was formerly known as Everclear Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Avrupa Minerals Ltd. in July 2010. Avrupa Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

