Triglav Investments D.O.O. Invests $702,000 in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR $HSAI

Triglav Investments D.O.O. bought a new stake in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in Hesai Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Hesai Group Stock Performance

Shares of HSAI opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Hesai Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Analysts forecast that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSAI shares. CICC Research started coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hesai Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSAI

Hesai Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.