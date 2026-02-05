21,000 Shares in IREN Limited $IREN Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IREN during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in IREN during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IREN by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN Stock Performance

Shares of IREN stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 4.27. IREN Limited has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.48). IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%.The company had revenue of $240.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on IREN from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of IREN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IREN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

IREN Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

