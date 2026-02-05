21,000 Shares in IREN Limited $IREN Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IREN during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in IREN during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IREN by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about IREN
Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Yahoo publishes a bull-case thesis highlighting catalysts (AI transition, potential partnerships and valuation upside) that could support a longer-term rerating if execution continues. IREN Limited (IREN): A Bull Case Theory
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage is tilted positive: IREN was given an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which may provide support if earnings don’t disappoint and could attract institutional interest. IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis argues the AI transition tailwind is underpriced for IREN — if the company captures AI-related revenue/partnerships, forward earnings could expand and justify higher multiples. This is a structural bull argument for longer-horizon investors. IREN: Why The AI Transition Still Isn’t Fully Priced In
- Positive Sentiment: Speculative coverage suggests a Microsoft-related deal could be a meaningful catalyst; if confirmed, such a partnership would be a near-term growth/visibility positive (currently speculative). Iren Stock Could Explode After This Microsoft Deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation note: a recent piece reviews IREN’s strong revenue growth and volatile share price after earnings — useful context for investors but mixed in near-term directional impact. Assessing IREN (IREN) Valuation After Strong Earnings And Volatile Share Price Performance
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate sell pressure — IREN plunged ~14% ahead of Q2 earnings on Feb. 4 amid heavy retail selling and accusations of market manipulation; that panic selling and elevated pre-earnings uncertainty are the primary reasons the stock is down today. IREN stock dives 14% today ahead of Q2 earnings as retail calls the move ‘market manipulation’ – what are analysts expecting?
IREN Stock Performance
IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.48). IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%.The company had revenue of $240.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on IREN from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of IREN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IREN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IREN
IREN Profile
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IREN
- The day the gold market broke
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.