Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.3333.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 799.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 92.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $251.80 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.07. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.28 million. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Holdings, Inc is a renewable energy company headquartered in Irving, Texas, specializing in the capture and conversion of landfill gas into clean energy products. The company’s core operations focus on the design, development and operation of landfill gas collection systems that extract methane and other biogases generated by municipal solid waste. Montauk processes this gas into renewable natural gas (RNG) suitable for pipeline injection and also generates electricity for sale to utilities and commercial consumers.

Through its subsidiaries, Montauk provides a suite of environmental and waste?management services across the United States and Canada.

