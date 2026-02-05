World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WKC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised World Kinect from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. World Kinect has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently -10.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,713,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,297,000 after purchasing an additional 62,111 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in World Kinect by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,635,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,716,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in World Kinect by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,450,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,597,000 after buying an additional 213,145 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in World Kinect by 6.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,740,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after buying an additional 103,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 373.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,602,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,598,000 after buying an additional 1,264,684 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

