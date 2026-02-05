Node AI (GPU) Trading 36.9% Lower This Week

Node AI (GPU) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Node AI has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. Node AI has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $91.58 thousand worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node AI token can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Node AI Profile

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodes.ai.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, "Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 98,069,335.54054656 in circulation. More information can be found at https://nodes.ai."

