Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,692 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPMD opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $62.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.