Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell updated its FY 2026 guidance to 19.150-19.850 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Hubbell’s conference call:

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell reported a strong Q4 and full-year 2025 with 12% total sales growth , 140 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion, 19% adjusted operating profit growth, 15% adjusted EPS growth, and full-year free cash flow of $875M (?90% conversion) with net debt/EBITDA of 1.3x.

Hubbell reported a strong Q4 and full-year 2025 with , 140 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion, 19% adjusted operating profit growth, 15% adjusted EPS growth, and full-year free cash flow of $875M (?90% conversion) with net debt/EBITDA of 1.3x. The company initiated a confident 2026 outlook of 7%–9% total sales growth , $19.15–$19.85 adjusted EPS, ~90% free cash flow conversion, and segment organic targets of 5%–7% (Utility Solutions) and 4%–6% (Electrical Solutions), with modest margin expansion expected.

The company initiated a confident 2026 outlook of , $19.15–$19.85 adjusted EPS, ~90% free cash flow conversion, and segment organic targets of 5%–7% (Utility Solutions) and 4%–6% (Electrical Solutions), with modest margin expansion expected. Hubbell is deploying capital to high-return initiatives — notably closing the DMC Power acquisition, expanding automation and production capacity (Burndy examples), and launching new solutions — which management says will drive ongoing growth and margin improvement.

Hubbell is deploying capital to high-return initiatives — notably closing the acquisition, expanding automation and production capacity (Burndy examples), and launching new solutions — which management says will drive ongoing growth and margin improvement. Weakness persists in grid automation (meters and AMI), which was down 8% in Q4 and meaningfully pressured full-year organic growth, though management expects the business to stabilize at a lower base and only modestly recover in 2026.

Weakness persists in (meters and AMI), which was down 8% in Q4 and meaningfully pressured full-year organic growth, though management expects the business to stabilize at a lower base and only modestly recover in 2026. Management expects mid-single-digit cost inflation in 2026 (notably metals) but says pricing and productivity actions — including Q4 price increases and modest incremental pricing — should be neutral to positive on the price/cost productivity equation.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $487.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.85. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $513.59. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Hubbell

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Hubbell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on earnings and revenue; EPS $4.73 vs. $4.70 expected and revenue up ~11.9% year-over-year — management cites robust data-center and utility product demand. Article Title

Q4 beat on earnings and revenue; EPS $4.73 vs. $4.70 expected and revenue up ~11.9% year-over-year — management cites robust data-center and utility product demand. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 guidance issued: EPS $19.150–19.850 and revenue $6.3B–$6.4B — guidance is roughly in line with consensus and signals continued growth tailwinds into 2026. Article Title

FY2026 guidance issued: EPS $19.150–19.850 and revenue $6.3B–$6.4B — guidance is roughly in line with consensus and signals continued growth tailwinds into 2026. Positive Sentiment: Aclara360 initiative highlighted as a path to recurring software/data revenue from grid customers — important for margin stability and longer-term growth. Article Title

Aclara360 initiative highlighted as a path to recurring software/data revenue from grid customers — important for margin stability and longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases: Evercore raised its target to $585 (outperform) and JPMorgan raised its target to $532 (neutral) — these lifts support upside expectations from brokers. Article Title

Analyst target increases: Evercore raised its target to $585 (outperform) and JPMorgan raised its target to $532 (neutral) — these lifts support upside expectations from brokers. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple call transcripts, presentations and coverage pieces (Seeking Alpha, Zacks, Benzinga) provide detail on segment performance and margin drivers — useful for modeling but largely confirm the company’s public guidance. Article Title

Multiple call transcripts, presentations and coverage pieces (Seeking Alpha, Zacks, Benzinga) provide detail on segment performance and margin drivers — useful for modeling but largely confirm the company’s public guidance. Neutral Sentiment: A published bullish thesis summarizes long-term upside drivers (valuation, recurring software, infrastructure exposure) but is opinion-based and should be weighed with fundamentals. Article Title

A published bullish thesis summarizes long-term upside drivers (valuation, recurring software, infrastructure exposure) but is opinion-based and should be weighed with fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch noted HUBB underperformed competitors on Wednesday — short-term relative weakness could reflect profit-taking after the rally to a 12?month high post-earnings. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 target price on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 31.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.