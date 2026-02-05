Gems Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.74 Million (GEMS)

Gems (GEMS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Gems token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 31% against the dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $637.21 thousand worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gems Profile

Gems launched on April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,059,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,859,980 tokens. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_. Gems’ official website is gems.vip.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,059,738.7 with 598,865,211 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.02181425 USD and is down -8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $587,575.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

