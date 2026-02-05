EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVER shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $653.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. EverQuote had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $173.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $143,010.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 101,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,155.15. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $51,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,884.87. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,507 shares of company stock worth $1,494,612. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 866,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in EverQuote by 27.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 800,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 171,787 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EverQuote by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 11.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 689,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,668 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

