Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTAGet Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $617.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.62 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.20%.Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. Zacks Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. CJS Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded consumable gardening products and pet supplies in North America. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, the company serves both retail and wholesale customers through a network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Operating under the ticker symbol CENTA on the NASDAQ exchange, Central Garden & Pet has been publicly traded since 2003.

The company’s Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.

