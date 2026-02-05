Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $202,477.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,093.92. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil David Brinker sold 31,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $5,117,207.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,263,374.72. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $5,484,685. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. F m Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $7,765,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $199.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.67 and a 200-day moving average of $143.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $205.74.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

