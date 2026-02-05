Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. F m Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $7,765,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $199.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.67 and a 200-day moving average of $143.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $205.74.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly top- and bottom-line beat — Modine reported revenue of $805M (?+30.5% YoY) and EPS of $1.19, above Street estimates, which is the primary bullish catalyst. Modine (MOD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 outlook — management boosted full?year revenue guidance to roughly $3.1–$3.2B and raised its earnings outlook, supporting higher valuation expectations. Modine Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets — several firms have increased price targets and reiterated buys (e.g., DA Davidson, Oppenheimer), and at least one target was recently raised substantially — a tailwind for momentum. Modine Manufacturing (MOD) price target increased by 16.88% to 203.77
- Neutral Sentiment: Data?center pivot is driving segment growth — Climate Solutions sales (data center products) rose sharply (cited ~51% growth), supporting revenue acceleration but leaving investors focused on whether margins scale. Modine earnings on deck as data center pivot faces margin test
- Neutral Sentiment: Deeper metric analysis available — analysts are parsing unit-level and margin metrics to judge sustainability of growth; Zacks highlights key metrics versus Street and year?ago baselines. Here’s What Key Metrics Tell Us About Modine (MOD) Q3 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Conflicting third?party reporting flagged a GAAP net loss, weaker operating cash flow and higher capex in the quarter — if true, these items could weigh on near?term EPS sustainability and investor confidence. (Third?party summary) Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings: Revenue Beats but EPS Misses, Reports Net Loss
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director recently sold ~1,100 shares and broader disclosures show multiple insider sales in recent months; while not uncommon, continued insider sales can be a watch?item for investors. SEC Form 4 — Suresh V. Garimella sale
Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.
Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.
