SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,487.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,916,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750,340 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,313,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,182,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,474 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,824,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 686.2% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,791,000 after acquiring an additional 996,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $49.12 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

