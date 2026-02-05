Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $39.55 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 91,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 404,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.64 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

