Titleist Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $23,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $265.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.65 and a 52 week high of $288.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.83.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

