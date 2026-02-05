Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cartesian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th.

In other news, CFO Blaine Davis sold 10,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $72,230.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,720.40. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNAC. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.45. Cartesian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cartesian Therapeutics, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol RNAC, is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutics. The company leverages a proprietary RNA delivery platform to induce the production of therapeutic proteins within patients, aiming to address a range of diseases through in vivo expression of disease-modifying agents. Cartesian’s technology is designed to optimize mRNA stability, translation efficiency and targeted delivery, with potential applications spanning oncology, autoimmune disorders and rare genetic conditions.

At the core of Cartesian’s approach is a synthetic mRNA platform that incorporates proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations.

