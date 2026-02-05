Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Ralliant’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE RAL opened at $56.11 on Thursday. Ralliant has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralliant from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ralliant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralliant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralliant

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth $257,200,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at about $213,096,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ralliant by 90.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,871,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ralliant by 660.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,865,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,770 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralliant by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,144 shares in the last quarter.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

