Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOH. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $1,018,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 156,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,640,251.38. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 150.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $189.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

