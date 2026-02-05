Comparing Thomasville Bancshares (THVB) and Its Rivals

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Thomasville Bancshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 24.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares $137.59 million $44.71 million 13.72 Thomasville Bancshares Competitors $848.90 million $157.45 million 14.38

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thomasville Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares. Thomasville Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Thomasville Bancshares Competitors 15.92% 9.58% 1.05%

Summary

Thomasville Bancshares rivals beat Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

