UMA (UMA) Reaches Market Cap of $48.43 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $48.43 million and $4.09 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000765 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 127,586,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,859,815 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

