Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $49.90 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF $FLTW

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 8.09% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $49,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 690.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1,084.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTW opened at $65.86 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $717.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

